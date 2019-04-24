|
|
Charlotte Marie Lindsay, age 68, of Monroe, MI passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home.
Born April 28, 1950, in Monroe, MI, Charlotte was the daughter to the late Raymond E. and Mary J. (Sulfaro) Barber. She went on to graduate from St. Mary Academy in 1968. Charlotte married Harvey T. Lindsay.
Charlotte was a wonderful mother and wife. She took great care of her son whom developed multiple sclerosis. Like many of us, Charlotte occasionally treated herself to lottery tickets. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with her sisters. Charlotte took care of many stray cats and enjoyed feeding the wild deer apples and carrots near her residence.
To cherish her memory, Charlotte will be missed by her husband, Harvey; a son: Thomas E. (Lily C.) Lindsay of Monroe; two sisters: Rebecca (Vincent) Calkins and Pamela (Chris) Duilio, both of Monroe; as well as a niece: Lisa; two nephews: Eric and Josh; three great-nieces: Brianna, Ava, and Reese; and a great-nephew: Alex.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lesley R. Barber.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rupp Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Detruf officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe.
In lieu of flower arrangements, the family suggests memorial donations be kindly considered to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 24, 2019