Charlotte Velda Lambert, age 79, of South Rockwood, passed away unexpectedly at Beaumont Trenton on Monday, November 23, 2020.
Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Rupp Funeral Home on Saturday, November 28, 2020, where a funeral service celebrating Charlotte's life will be held at the conclusion of visitation. Rev. Roy Southerland will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle. Those who are unable to make it to the funeral home are welcome to view the live stream at https://www.facebook.com/ruppfuneralhome
and will begin to broadcast near the scheduled start time. You do not need a Facebook account in order to view the service.
Charlotte was born in Monroe, MI, to the late Paris and Lissie (Cain) Keck on October 19, 1941. She graduated from Monroe High School before taking courses and earning a secretarial certificate. She then enjoyed and was proud of her long career as an Executive Secretary at Ford Motor Company. Charlotte would meet and marry the love of her life, David Lambert, on November 24, 1962, at First Baptist Church in Monroe. The two of them would go on to spend nearly 58 loving years together, with Charlotte passing just the day before their anniversary.
Charlotte was socially active and loved scheduling activities when family and friends were in town and seeing local family and friends frequently. She and David made trips up north to the cottage, and enjoyed spending time with family in Tennessee. She was a dedicated "horse mom" and even drove the horse trailer when her own girls were young and competing. Above all else, Charlotte loved spending time with her family, especially her dear grandchildren and great grandchildren.
To cherish her memory, Charlotte leaves her loving husband, David; two daughters: Denise (Alan) Gartin (Coss) and Jodi (Tom James) Lambert; four grandchildren: David (Diana) Coss, Eric (Brittany) Coss, Alexa James, and Sophie James; two great grandchildren: Zachary Darwin Coss and Vienna Leia Coss; and two sisters: Sybil Eillene Lidster and Betty Juanita Weller.
Along with her parents, Charlotte is predeceased by three siblings: infant Jahu Keck, Earl Newton Keck, and Delores Ima Gerber.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Charlotte's memory are asked to please do so to a charity of their choice
, such as the Girl Scouts of America, Toys for Tots or other.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.