Cheryl A. Hodge

Oct. 29, 1950–July 1, 2020

Cheryl Ann Hodge, age 69 of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

Born on October 29, 1950, in Wyandotte, from the union of Robert and LoRayne (Krem) Shivel. Cheryl was one of three children in the family. She attended John F. Kennedy High School in Taylor and graduated in 1969.

After graduating, she met the love of her life: Roger Hodge. They got married on December 4, 1971, at the Barry Memorial Baptist Church in Taylor, MI. They raised a family of two children and spent over 48 wonderful years together.

Cheryl was very devoted to her faith and loved going to church. She was a long-time member of the Ypsilanti Missionary Baptist Church. After moving to the area, she became a member at Union Street Missionary Baptist Church of Monroe. Cheryl enjoyed attending church services and singings, and traveled often supporting her oldest grandson's singing ministry.

In her free time, Cheryl enjoyed going shopping, eating out to her favorite restaurants, and going on vacation. One place in particular she loved, was visiting the Great Smoky Mountains. Countless memories were made that will never be forgotten.

Most importantly, Cheryl adored spending quality time with her family. Cheryl was a loving homemaker to her husband and children. She was the matriarch that held everyone together. Later in life, when she became a Mamaw, her grandchildren became her world that she would do anything for. Cheryl will be sorely missed and cherished in the hearts of her loved ones.

Beloved wife of Roger Hodge. Loving mother of Christie (Dan) Zelenski. Dearest grandmother of Brandon Cairns, Landon Zelenski, and Alayna Zelenski. Dear daughter of LoRayne Shivel. Also survived by siblings: Gary (Dianne) Shivel and Peggy (Cliff) Klinck.

Proceeded in death by a son: Richard Hodge, and her father: Robert Shivel.

Everyone is invited to a visitation on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home from 1:00-8:00 PM. There will be a funeral service for Cheryl on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Lakeside Missionary Baptist Church in Newport. Cheryl will lie instate at 11 AM with the funeral service starting at 12 PM. Officiating is Pastor Larry Head and Pastor James Kelly. Burial will follow immediately at Roselawn Memorial Park, where committal prayers will take place.

Memorial donations in honor of Cheryl are suggested to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

