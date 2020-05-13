Christina Lyn McLean was born in Ypsilanti, Michigan on November 1, 1975. She was the only daughter of three children born from the union of the late James McLean and Delilah (Ingles) McLean. The young family would move to Monroe County, making their home in Dundee, in 1980. Christina attended Dundee Schools.
She took a position on the assembly line with the Ford Motor Company. Christina wasn't afraid of work and was especially proud of the freedom and independence that her position at Ford allotted her. She loved being a mother to her two sons, Jeremy and Randall, and providing for them.
Christina enjoyed staying busy and she had a hunger for life-long learning. She loved cooking and especially baking. She challenged herself by going back to school at The Art Institute where she would study culinary arts. She also learned Spanish. Christina loved to host holiday gatherings and baking was always a special treat for her guests.
Christina made her home with Mike Wallace and son, Randall. Her Ford employment would span twenty years until her declining health required a medical retirement in 2019. Loving her work, Christina was quite devastated.
Christina had a fun and upbeat personality. She enjoyed spending her summer months at amusement parks or gardening her vegetables and flowers. She also was an avid concertgoer taking in her favorite heavy metal or rap bands. She was known to be loving, caring, and nurturing towards those around her.
Christina Lyn McLean, age 44, of Gibraltar passed away at 3:22 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Beaumont Hospital in Trenton. She had bravely battled Interstitial Lung Disease for the past two years. Her passing was preceded by her father: James McLean in 2016.
To cherish her memory, Christina leaves two sons: Jeremy Barnier of Monroe and Randall "R.J" Willis of Gibraltar; her mother: Delilah McLean of Dundee; two brothers: James (Charlene) McLean of Dundee and Stephen McLean of Dundee; two nephews: Robert and Ethan; two nieces: Holly and Kendra; and a host of friends.
Due to social gathering restrictions, no public services are planned. A private gathering was held at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee; 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156. Procession followed to Oak Grove Cemetery in Dundee for burial with graveside services officiated by Pastor B.J. McDaniel of One-Way Christian Fellowship.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
