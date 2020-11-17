Christina Marie Cope, age 95, of Monroe, formerly of Brazil, Indiana, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Oasis of Monroe.
Christina was born January 11, 1925, in Clinton, Indiana to Arthur and Christina (Johnson) Shannon Sr. She married John W. Skelley in 1945 in Paris, Illinois.
Christina worked as a baker and enjoyed gardening.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Peterson of Monroe; stepchildren, the late Rex Cope, Nick Cope, Nancy (Millard) Cox and Debra (Dean) Clingerman, all of Brazil, Indiana; brother, Carl (Cherie) Shannon and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Christina was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Christina Shannon; spouses, John W. Skelley and Stanley L. Cope; daughter, Linda Kay Skelley; brother, Arthur Shannon Jr.; and 2 sisters, Ila Mae Lulay and Betty Jean Penrod.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. at The Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave., Monroe. Funeral service will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Deacon Zaid Chabaan will officiate. Those wishing to make a donation in Christina's memory may do so through Holiday Camp Association, ISD, 1101 S. Raisinville Rd., Monroe, MI 48181, 734-625-6034. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.