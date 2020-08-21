Christine Robertson was born in Speedwell, Tennessee, on July 15, 1951. She was one of nine children born from the union of the late Clyde Robertson and Arizona (Yoakum) Robertson. When she was nine, the Robertson family moved to Michigan. Christine attended Erie Mason High School graduating with the Class of 1970.
She married Roger G. Clawson on December 27, 1971, in Union County, Tennessee. Christine would care for the needs of her husband and children as a homemaker. She was a woman of devout Christian faith. An active member of Grape Missionary Baptist Church, Christine served in numerous capacities within the church including being a member of Heaven's Helpers, and teaching Vacation Bible School and Sunday School teacher for many years.
In Christ-like fashion, Christine was a true servant. She put the needs of her family ahead of her own. She never complained and her signature answer to everything was "its fine." She was extremely friendly and had a consistently positive attitude. Christine loved all babies and children, but she truly and absolutely adored her own grandchildren. She would stop at nothing to spoil each and every one of them. Christine often did not splurge on herself, but she did enjoy collecting Christmas Village buildings. She also loved the beach enjoying several Myrtle Beach get-aways with Roger.
Christine Clawson, age 69, of LaSalle, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by four siblings: Kermit Robertson, Penny Clawson, Alverta Robertson, Janice Robertson, and Larry Robertson; and a granddaughter: Kiera Clawson.
To cherish her memory she leaves a beloved husband of forty-nine years: Roger of LaSalle; two children: Roger "Gerad" (Trisha) Clawson of LaSalle and Crystal (Chad) Comer of Temperance; three sisters: Irene (Roger) Cheek, Louise (Lester) Rice, and Diane (Willis) Paul; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law; four grandchildren: Kendall and Camden Comer and Kien and Kasee Clawson; and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday; August 22, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, Michigan 48161 (734) 241-7070. Procession will follow to Roselawn Memorial Park, 13200 South Dixie Highway, in LaSalle where a graveside service will take place at 11:30 a.m. officiated by her nephews: Reverend Nate Clawson and Reverend Justin Clawson.
Memorials are suggested to Grape Missionary Baptist Church. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.