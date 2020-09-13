Christine Darnell McLamb was born on April 6, 1941, in Wilmington North Carolina to Leroy McLamb and Bessie McLamb-Clayton.
Christine enjoyed her youth swimming at the beach, attending concerts & dancing. She loved music at an early age from her fathers musical talents. Favorite times were him playing guitar for she and sisters while they sang along.
Christine received her spiritual nourishment from reading the Holy Bible and keeping God close to her heart when she was no longer well enough to attend church. She found peace with prayer and watching devotional programs that comforted her soul.
Christine married Harold Wade Keck on December 18, 1973, in Monroe. As well as a homemaker, she held several jobs outside the home including Joe's Pizzeria.
Christine volunteered for many years at the Humane Society of Monroe, participating with fundraisers and daily care of the animals. She cherished her own dogs as well. She loved wildlife, and the beautiful birds that came to her nearby feeders.
Christine loves the ocean, reminding of her childhood and family. She enjoyed collecting lighthouses and other seascapes keeping her memories close.
Christine was a very hard worker and she was fiercely independent. She put her family's needs above her own. Her heart was full of generosity and often provided food and assistance to those in need as well as the many charities she supported. It was these exact values she bestowed on her own children.
Christine relaxed with her music and reading.
Christine Darnell Keck, age 79, of Monroe, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday September 8, 2020, at 7:45 a.m. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Her passing is preceded by her parents, Leroy McLamb and Bessie McLamb-Clayton; and one son, William "Bill" Switzer.
To cherish her memory, she leaves a husband, Harold Wade Keck; three daughters, Ann Giacoman of Wilmington, North Carolina, Deanna Webb of Monroe, and Martha Keck of Monroe; three sisters, Ginny Milliken of Laurinburg, North Carolina, Diane Young of Columbia, South Carolina and Janice Byrd of Kentucky; and one brother, Frank "Buck" Clayton, Jr. of Camden, South Carolina; two grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
Per Christine's wishes, private services and cremation have taken place. Merkle Funeral Service, North, 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185 is entrusted with her care. Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Monroe County.