Christine Jackson, age 84, of Monroe, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born April 14, 1935, in Pineville KY, Christine was one of six children to the late John and Mary (Thompson) Blanton.
Christine married the love of her life, Jimmie Jackson on July 23, 1955 in Tazewell, Tennessee. Sadly he preceded her in death on October 25, 2013 after a wonderful 58 years spent together.
Christine was a graduate of Bell County High School. She retired in 1978 from Wolverine Plastics where she worked as a painter. After retiring, Christine was able to spend more time with her family whom she adored very much. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching and feeding the birds out in her yard. Christine also enjoyed gardening. She was a caring mother and grandmother whom always put others first.
To cherish her memory, Christine is survived by two sons: Glenn (Karen) Jackson of Grass Lake, MI and Tim (Sandi) Jackson of Brighton, MI; one daughter: Debra (Dennis) Rohr of Monroe; one brother: Clayborne Cox of Pineville, KY; as well as seven grandchildren: Brice, Brandon, Bethany, Douglas, Deanna, Jacob, and Lauren; and five great-grandchildren: Collin, Mia, Aubree, Cole, and Hayzel.
In addition to her loving husband and parents, Christine was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday May 3, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home. A celebration of Christine's life will take place Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home. Deacon Mike Stewart will lead in the celebration. Burial will follow at Northside Cemetery in Maybee.
Memorial donations are suggested to Gift of Life Michigan or .
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family may be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 2, 2019