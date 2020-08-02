1/1
Christopher M. Palys
1976 - 2020
Christopher M. Palys, age 44, of Detroit, formerly of Monroe, passed away at 2:01 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Westwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Detroit. He had been in declining health for several years.
Born February 8, 1976, in Ann Arbor, MI, Chris was the son of the late Zygmunt and Marianna (Piadlo) Palys. He attended Monroe Public Schools and was an avid fan of sports and music. He also enjoyed drawing, playing cards, and had a love for animals, especially his pet dogs.
Chris is survived by four siblings: Barbara Palys of Temperance, Helen Cunningham of Hillsboro, AL, George Palys of Monroe, and Tony (Kimberly) Palys of Monroe; a niece, Marissa Palys; and four nephews, Joseph Cunningham, Timothy Scheick, Matthew Palys, and Trevor Palys.
In addition to his parents, Chris was also preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Palys and Teresa Scheick, and a nephew, Benjamin Cunningham.
Cremation has taken place in accordance with Chris's wishes. Family and friends may visit from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bacarella Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. with Rev. Roy Southerland officiating. All visitors are reminded to observe current facial covering protocols. Future interment is planned at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests supporting the Humane Society of Monroe County.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
AUG
5
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
