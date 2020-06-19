Christopher Paul Stoddard, age 61, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, in Mancelona, MI.
Born on December 31, 1958, in Monroe from the union of Carl and Marjorie (Straub) Stoddard. Chris was one of seven children in the family. Chris went to and graduated from Monroe High School in 1977. Chris then went to Monroe Community College then continued his education at Wayne State University to receive his Journeymen Certificate. After school, he began his apprenticeship at Midway Manufacturing where he started his career in Tool and Die making.
Chris was a long-time employee of Ford Motor Company for more than 35 years. He worked at Wayne Stamping and Assembly Plant as a Tool and Die Supervisor. He was known as a hard worker and very much respected in his field of expertise.
Chris met the love of his life: Linda van Hoevenberg on an internet car forum in 2002. Their love blossomed and were married on June 3, 2006 in Fort Myers Beach in Florida. They spent over 18 wonderful years together.
Chris had a love for cars, he loved driving and talking about them to anyone that would listen. In his free time, you could find Chris up North on his 40-acre property that he called "the farm." He loved going up there to get away and enjoy nature. While there he enjoyed hunting for deer or turkey when the season was right.
Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved his grand kids and would do anything for them. Chris will be deeply missed and cherished in the hearts of his loved ones.
Beloved husband of Linda Stoddard. Loving father of Jillian (Austin) Myers, Trent Stoddard, and step-son: Andrew (Emily) Brown. Dearest grandfather of Brynn Noelle Myers, Kelly Michelle Stoddard, Owen Andrew Brown, and Autumn Raine Brown. Dear son of Carl and Marge Stoddard. Brother of David Stoddard, Thomas Stoddard, Julie (Noel) Fleck, Jane (Jimi) Appleman, Michael Stoddard, and Gregory Stoddard. Also survived by multiple nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Chris' wishes, cremation will take place. Everyone is invited to a memorial gathering on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2:00-4:00 p.m. A memorial service will take place immediately after visiting at 4:00 p.m. Pastor Matthew Laginess will officiate.
Memorial donations in honor of Chris have been suggested to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Online condolences to the family may be made through https://www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 19, 2020.