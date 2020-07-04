Cinda (Brost) Doubler
Jan. 8, 1944-June 30, 2020
Cinda (Brost) Doubler, age 76, of Monroe, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born January 8, 1944, in Monroe, Michigan, she was the daughter of Chet and Grace (Gautz) Brost. Cinda was the 6th generation to attend East Raisinville United Methodist Church, now Heritage UMC, which was built by her family in 1863. It is believed to be the oldest church in Monroe County.
Cinda graduated from Monroe High School in 1962 and married the love of her life, Gary Doubler. They met at church and were married December 1, 1962. Together they raised two children, Deanna and Stephen, during their 60-year love affair!
Cinda was a woman of deep and abiding faith who had a life well lived. She never met a stranger and always looked for the good in others. One of her many gifts was her willingness to listen and offer support and advice to anyone in need.
She was a friend, a confidante, a story teller, a fantastic cook, an animal and nature lover, and so much more. She spent her time sorting old photographs, researching the family genealogy, listening to great music, and doing puzzles. In her younger days, she served on several committees at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, became a lifetime member of the Sawyer House, volunteered at Mercy Memorial Hospital, volunteered for the Monroe High Band Boosters, and was an avid gardener.
She is survived by her loving husband: Gary Doubler of Monroe; children: Deanna Doubler-McLeod (Hugh McLeod) of Clinton Township, MI, and Stephen Doubler of Rochester Hills, MI; brother and sisters-in-law: Bob and Bev Doubler, and Connie (Doubler) Sherman; brother: Gene Brost, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chet and Grace Brost, and brother-in-law, Don Sherman.
Visitation will be held at Rupp Funeral Home on July 10 from 4-8 p.m. There will be a Celebration of Cinda's Life on July 11 at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Reverend Susan Kingsley and Pastor Melodye VanOudheusden. A private family burial will follow. Please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, Cinda requested donations be made to Oaks of Righteousness Church of Monroe: https://www.oaksvillage.net/
