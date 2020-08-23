Cindy Kay Marsh, age 65, died August 11, 2020 at home.



Cindy was the daughter of Max D. and Joan Loss; born April 7, 1955, in Toledo, Ohio. She worked at Ford Motor Company in Milan, Michigan. In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with her grand children and her dogs. Cindy belonged to Michigan Military Moms, VFW auxiliary, American legion, and the first Presbyterian church in Milan. Cindy enjoyed helping out at the Vets weekly fish fry and vacation bible school.



She is survived by her mother: Joan Loss; children: Jacob (Indie) Marsh and Jody Marsh; grandchildren: Anthony, Natalie, Ella, Olivia Behring and Eleanor Marsh; siblings: Michael (Deb) Loss, Vicki (Denny) Lautzenheiser, and Mark (Diane) Loss; and former husband Roger Marsh. She was preceded in death by her father, Max D. Loss.



Cremation has taken place. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, immediate family will hold a small memorial service.

