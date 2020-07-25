Clara Jeanette Harless, age 89 of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her home.
Born November 24, 1930 in Monroe from the union of the late Carson and Florence (McBee) Edmondson, sister to William Edmondson. She went to Monroe High School and graduated in the class of 1948. Afterwards, she went to a trade school to receive her certificate in data entry.
Clara was a longtime employee at the University of Michigan for many years as a Key Punch Operator or also known today as data entry. She ended up retiring from her position in 1983. However, above all else she was a loving homemaker to her husband and her children. Clara met and married the love of her life: Robert Cline Harless. They ended up spending over 30 years together before Robert's passing in 2000.
Clara was a devoted Christian woman with a strong faith in Jesus. She loved going to church services at her childhood church of the First Wesleyan Methodist Church in Monroe. It was very important to her to love God unconditionally and follow in his ways.
In her free time, you could find Clara in her sewing room making countless quilts for family. In these treasures, she stitched each one with her name and the name of the person who was receiving it. She also enjoyed cooking, making slippers for her loved ones, and had a great passion for reading, which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She was known to make the best goulash and potato salad around.
Most importantly, Clara loved spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a huge heart and would help anyone in need. Clara will be sorely missed and cherished in the hearts of her loved ones.
Beloved mother of Sue Williams, David Harless, Diana Gilliam, Diane Gerson (Bruce), Patrick Turner. Loving grandmother of Robert Williams (Lora), William Ford (Sheila), William Mann (Caryn), Daniel Ford (Teresa), and Jamison Mann (Karrie), Eric Gerson (Shilo), William Gerson (Victoria) and Andrew Harless, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and three-great-great-grandchildren. Sister of William Edmondson (Jan).
Preceded in death by her daughter: Nancy Whitman, parents: Carson and Florence Edmondson, and siblings: Wilma Bedford and Kenneth Edmondson.
Family is invited to a visitation on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a funeral service immediately after visitation at 3 p.m. Family member Andy Griffith will officiate. In accordance with Clara's wishes, cremation will follow services.
