Clara M (Hicks) Lizyness
1943 - 2020
Clara M. (Hicks) Lizyness was born in Monroe, Michigan, on May 24, 1943. She was one of eight children born from the union of the late Chester and Ivy Grace (Mathewson) Hicks. Clara was a graduate of Trenton High School. She was married for 56 years to Donald A. Lizyness. Clara cared for the needs of her husband and children as a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish in Rockwood. Clara loved bowling, gardening and baby- sitting for anyone she knew; she also loved her pets
Clara M. Lizyness, age 77, of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at her home in Rockwood. In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by her daughter Sharon O'Connor and three siblings: Jim (the late Addie) Hicks, Leon (the late Kim) Hicks and Timothy Hicks. To cherish her memory she leaves her beloved husband of fifty-six years: Donald of Rockwood; four children: Mike Lizyness of Rockwood, Kelly Lizyness of Rockwood, Kevin Lizyness of Grosse Ile and Mark Lizyness of Rockwood; her son-in-law Rich O'Connor; her grandchildren: Brooklynn (Pat) Kennedy, Katelynn O'Connor and Adam Lizyness; her great grandchildren: Drew O'Connor, Sofia Kennedy and Alexander Kennedy; her siblings: Ruthann (the late Charles) Bailey, Helen (Walter) Marshall, Dale (Sheree) Hicks and Tom (Judy) Hicks; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and many friends.
Visitation is on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Vigil Service on Monday at 6 p.m. both at The Ford Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 North Huron River Drive, Rockwood. Clara will lie in state on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary, Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish, 32477 Church Street, Rockwood until the time of the Funeral Liturgy which will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Charles Cemetery in Newport. Memorial contributions to honor Clara's life may be made to St. Mary, Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish.
To share a memory visit www.martenson.com

Published in Monroe News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
