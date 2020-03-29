|
|
Clarence L. King, age 74, of Monroe, formerly of Luna Pier, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, in his home.
Born June 16, 1945, in Archbold, Ohio, Clarence was the son of the late LeRoy and Lillian (Quillman) King. He graduated from Mason High School in 1963 and married Esther L. Vance on June 19, 1965 in Clintwood, West Virginia. She preceded him in death on August 19, 2005.
Clarence was employed as a Building Official for Frenchtown Township for 18 years and formerly served as Building Inspector for the City of Luna Pier for several years. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and looked forward to any family gathering, especially card playing night.
Clarence is survived by two sons, Clarence (Jennifer) King, Jr. of Luna Pier and Douglas (Michelle) King of Monroe; five siblings: Jerry (Jean) King of Monroe, Sharon (Jim) Fuhr of Mio, MI, Nola (Donald) Young of Monroe, Natalie (Warren) Rains of Monroe, and Glenn (Lori) King of Roscommon, MI; six grandchildren: Kyle Pennington, Kayla King, Julia King, Nikolas King, Collin King, Rhiannon Harmon; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Clarence was also preceded in death by three siblings, Robert, Donald, and Shirley King.
Due to current social gathering limitations, burial will be privately attended by family at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarella funeralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 29, 2020