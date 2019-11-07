Home

Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Inc
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 782-2755
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Inc
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Inc
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
Clarence P. Nowitzke Jr.


1953 - 2019
Clarence P. Nowitzke Jr. Obituary
Clarence P. Nowitzke Jr., age 66, of Romulus, Michigan passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, surrounded by family in Ann Arbor, MI after fighting a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Born on March 12, 1953, in Trenton, Michigan, he was the son of Clarence and Delores (Denno) Nowitzke.

He was employed with Meijer in Monroe as a Meat Cutter for 34 years until retiring in 2018.

Clarence was preceded in death by his father Clarence P. Nowitzke, Sr., son Georgie and brother Leon Nowitzke.

He is survived by his daughters Tracy Bunch, Christina (Fred) Browder and Ashley (Bobby Young) Nowitzke; mother Delores Nowitzke; brothers Michael Nowitzke and Allen (Mary) Nowitzke; grandchildren Kaine, Brooklyn, Kula, Tyee, Amiya, Evan, Adalynn, Mason and Jayceon.

Clarence was loved by so many. He will forever be remembered for his great sense of humor. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and could always be found at their sporting events and school activities. He was a kind, caring, and giving man who always put others ahead of himself.

Friends may visit in the Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday November 9, 2019, at 1:00 pm. Rev. James Williams will officiate the service. Cremation will follow.

Condolences @ www.bobceanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
