Clark Malcolm Greene, age 72, was born in Jackson, Michigan on December 1, 1946, passed away after a long illness, on October 3, 2019 in Fostoria, Ohio. Beloved Husband of Paula Jean (Matrosic Daniels) Greene of Fostoria, OH; Devoted Son of the late Dorothee (Fowler) & Gerald Godette Greene; Treasured Brother of Gerald "Chip" Godette (Judy) Greene II of Monroe, MI, Phoebe Greene (Harry) Linden of Santa Barbara, CA, the late Carol Reece of TN, and Close Friend of Louis Kitchen of Fostoria, OH, Clark is survived by five daughters, two step-sons, and numerous grand and great-grand children.
Clark graduated from Jefferson High School in Monroe, MI in 1964, and five decades later, with Jack Mabe, co-founded the Raymond L. Kessler Scholarship fund, honoring its Principal. As a true "Renaissance Man," Clark's career encompassed being a Maker of Steel, Writer and an Educator.
In the Steel Industry, while employed at Georgetown Steel Corporation (GSC) in Georgetown, SC, Clark: Wrote and administered a Work-Place Literacy Grant; Put GSC in the global market complying with ISO 9000 (International Standards Organization); Taught techniques of vibration analysis and maintenance in Paris; and Established the first Apprenticeship program with the U.S. Department of Labor and USWA (United Steel Workers of America). While working at Siemens AK Steel in Indiana, Clark's maintenance department won the NAME Award (North American Maintenance Excellence Award).
As a gifted author, Clark published two companion memoirs, DOG is GOD Spelled Backwards and Things I Only Did Once, which chronicle growing up with his Airedale Terrier, Patch, by Lake Erie in the 1950's and 60's. As a skilled ghost writer, he intuitively "got into the Heart and Soul" of his clients.
Most notably as an educator, he taught in the Physics Department at The University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, training Ph.D. candidates how to use machine tools enabling them to competently build parts for NASA's space shuttle.
Clark's life philosophy was successfully demonstrated by his propensity to be able to answer "Yes" to three questions prior to speaking or acting: "Is it True? Necessary? & Kind?" and "If you're going to do a job, best do it right the FIRST time!" Of his wife he maintained, "If there were thorns, I hadn't noticed."
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made by inquiring to [email protected] where expressions of condolence may also be sent.
Published in Monroe News on Oct. 6, 2019