Claude Cecil Hearndon Jr., 75, of Mornoe, passed away July 25 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

There will be no visitation; cremation will take place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Born February 14, 1945, in Baton Rouge, LA, he was the don of Claude C. Sr. and Edith (Hardy) Hearndon. He married Donna M. Bellner on August 24, 1968.

He was a mechanic with Kelly's Automotive for 16 years, retiring in 2020.

He was enlisted in the Navy in 1964, serving aboard the USS Enterprise until 1968.

He loved to talk on the CB, going by the handle "Louie." He would speak to people as far across the U.S. as his towers would go.

He is survived by his son Cecil (Melanie) Hearndon, daughter Frances (Bruce) Goodin, and sister Jimmie (Joe) Whitfield and honorary daughter Kelly (Paul) Hipkins; and five grandchildren, Christopher, Donna, Grace, Jonathan and Cheyanne.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Donna Marie Hearndon; sisters, Claudette LeBlanc and Paula Richard, both of Baton Rouge, LA; and his parents, Claude C. Sr. and Edith Hearndon.

