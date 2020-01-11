|
|
Claude Miller Cawood was born March 6, 1921, in Claiborne County, Tennessee, to Fred and Myrtle Cawood. He married Corena Dudley, the love of his life, on July 8, 1944, in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
He is survived by a son, Steve (Sandie) Cawood of Ellicott City, Maryland; a daughter, Connie (Raymond) Williamson of Lambertville; beloved grandchildren: Leslie (Dan) Chambers of Temperance, Lisa (James) Gubbe of Toledo, Heather (Mike) Greyerbiehl of Westland, Michigan, Stacy Cawood of Ellicott City, Maryland, Angela (Jay) Batterden of Harwood, Maryland, James (Dianna) Ruskowsky of Columbia, Maryland; his adored greatgrandchildren; Devin (Sarah) Chambers of Lambertville, Dustin Chambers of Great Lakes, Illinois, and Dylan Chambers of Temperance, Grace Greyerbiehl and Charlotte Greyerbiehl of Westland, Michigan, James (Yvonne) Batterden of Towsend, Maryland, Monica Batterden of Harwood, Maryland, Joseph Ruskowsky and Thomas Ruskowsky of Columbia, Maryland and Charles Bosse, of Ellicott City, Maryland; and a sister Ethel Corum of Monroe. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Corena, a daughter, Madeleine Magyar, sister Lela Mae Henderson, and brother Clyde Cawood.
Claude entered the U.S. Army on November 10, 1939, and served until July 11, 1945. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. During WWII he served three years in the Phillippines supervising and directing an 8 man crew in the tactical employment of the M105 Howitzer. In September 2018 he was invited to visit soldiers supporting the Northern Strike exercise at the Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center. Since his job involved firing a Howitzer during the war Claude was asked to fire an M777 Howitzer. It was an incredible moment for him. Following the war Claude was employed by the Monroe Public Schools for 23 years. When the Monroe YMCA was built he was asked to be the head of maintenance which he enjoyed doing for 10 years. He then was employed by the Monroe Housing Commission. Following his retirement he worked for Ace Hardware in Monroe.
Most of all, he enjoyed working with the students at Jackman Road Elementary School in Temperance. He volunteered for 11 years where he interacted and read to students. Any student needing a little more attention in a subject knew Claude would be there to help. He would go in early so he could be with the children eating their breakfast at the school.
In 2013, Claude joined the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, serving as Commodore Perry Divisions Morale Officer. During that time he served in the education and training of youth one weekend a month. He enjoyed the military discipline for the youth teaching them faithful and honorable service. On January 1, 2020, the Meritious Recognition Ribbon was awarded to Warrant Officer Claude Cawood for his distinguished service to our country and our youth and was transferred to the retired list.
Claude attended Calvary Assembly of God in Maumee, Ohio, for over 20 years. At the church he volunteered in the Children's Church and was one of the leaders for the Royal Rangers. When he could no longer drive that far, he attended Compelled Church in Temperance, Michigan. He loved the Lord, his family, and working with the youth. A life well lived!
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. According to his wish, cremation will take place following visitation and immediately followed by service. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, Michigan. Memorials made be made to the . www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 11, 2020