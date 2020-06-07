Clayton Joseph Charron, age 93 of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at ProMedica Regional Hospital of Monroe.

Born September 7, 1926 in River Rouge, the youngest son of Lawrence and Irene (Lozon) Charron. Clayton Married the love of his life, Julianna Schreiber at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on April 28, 1951. Together, they raised a family of five children and spent over 69 wonderful years together.

Clayton's life journey included serving in the Pacific Theater in the 29th Engineering Group (Philippines) immediately after his graduation from River Rouge High School. Upon his return home, Clayton began working at Whitehead and Kales, while attending the University of Detroit. He received a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and took on increasingly responsible roles in the area of Human Resources including with Monroe Public Schools. In 1991, he retired as the Director of Personnel and Employee Relations for the County of Monroe.

Clayton continued to be actively involved in the Association of County Retired Employees (ACRES) and St. Michael's the Archangel Catholic Church. While he enjoyed golfing and travel, he truly loved to spend his time with his family. Clayton was a true gentleman and will be deeply missed and cherished in the hearts of his loved ones. He truly lived a life of service, love and a deep faith. Beloved husband of Julianna Charron. Loving father of David (Kim) Charron of Durham, NC, Nancy (David) Colby of Traverse City, Sandra (Donald) Franzen of Brownstown, Steven Charron of Austin, TX, and Susan (Donald) Vadasz of Brownstown. Dearest grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Irene Charron and siblings, Clarence Charron, Lucille Stevens, and Eileen Martin.

Due to the current physical distancing restrictions, a limited Celebration of Life service for Clayton is planned for Monday, June 8, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. The family will arrive at 11 a.m. with a funeral mass beginning at 12 p.m. Entombment will follow immediately at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Monroe where committal prayers will take place.

The staff at Rupp Funeral Home ask that all observe the social distancing rules as seating will be limited and masks required.

