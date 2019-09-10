Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575

Clayton L. Hoppert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clayton L. Hoppert Obituary
Clayton L. Hoppert, 86, went to be with his Lord September 6th, 2019, at 5:07 p.m. He was the son of Arthur and Minnie (Krueger) Hoppert. He was raised on the family farm and had a passion for his gardening. He served in the Army from 1953 to 1955, stationed in Germany. He and his wife Phyllis were married in June 1956 and just celebrated their 63rd Anniversary this year.

He was a member of East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 514, and Canvasback Gun Club. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to Hunt and Fish. He retired from Road Construction and worked following retirement at Green Meadows Golf Course. After that he enjoyed selling raspberries, tomatoes, pears and apples to his loyal customers, who he loved visiting with.

Beloved husband, father and grandfather, he is mourned by his wife, Phyllis, Son, Kim, Daughter, Bonnie, Granddaughters Lynn Ann, Kaitlyn, and Maddie, also JP and Sue along with several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his daughter Lynn Hoppert, his Parents, Brothers Merle and Lyle Hoppert, Sisters Luetta (Hoppert) Thompson, and Violet (Hoppert) Lohr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church (Kitchen fund).

Friends and family may call at Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Wednesday September 11, 2019, from 2-8 PM. He will lie-in-state on Thursday September 12, 2019, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM at East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, Monroe, MI. Pastor Kurtis Garland will officiate. Burial will be in East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Ida, MI.

To send the family condolences, please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clayton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now