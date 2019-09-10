|
|
Clayton L. Hoppert, 86, went to be with his Lord September 6th, 2019, at 5:07 p.m. He was the son of Arthur and Minnie (Krueger) Hoppert. He was raised on the family farm and had a passion for his gardening. He served in the Army from 1953 to 1955, stationed in Germany. He and his wife Phyllis were married in June 1956 and just celebrated their 63rd Anniversary this year.
He was a member of East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 514, and Canvasback Gun Club. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to Hunt and Fish. He retired from Road Construction and worked following retirement at Green Meadows Golf Course. After that he enjoyed selling raspberries, tomatoes, pears and apples to his loyal customers, who he loved visiting with.
Beloved husband, father and grandfather, he is mourned by his wife, Phyllis, Son, Kim, Daughter, Bonnie, Granddaughters Lynn Ann, Kaitlyn, and Maddie, also JP and Sue along with several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his daughter Lynn Hoppert, his Parents, Brothers Merle and Lyle Hoppert, Sisters Luetta (Hoppert) Thompson, and Violet (Hoppert) Lohr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church (Kitchen fund).
Friends and family may call at Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Wednesday September 11, 2019, from 2-8 PM. He will lie-in-state on Thursday September 12, 2019, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM at East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, Monroe, MI. Pastor Kurtis Garland will officiate. Burial will be in East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Ida, MI.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019