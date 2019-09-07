Monroe News Obituaries
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770

Clayton V. Daugherty


1937 - 2019
Clayton V. Daugherty Obituary
Clayton V. Daugherty

May 13, 1937-Sept. 4, 2019

Clayton V. Daugherty, age 82, of Petersburg, Michigan, peacefully passed away in his home on September 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Newberry, MI, on May 13, 1937. Clayton married the love of his life, Ina Barnier, on March 11, 1961. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Dundee, MI.

In addition to his wife, Clayton also leaves behind his son, Mark (Kae) Daugherty; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters; 1 brother; and his 5 faithful fur-faces (dogs). He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, and 1 sister.

A memorial service for Clayton will be held at a later date. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.toledocremation.com.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019
