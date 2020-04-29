|
|
Clemens William Gruber was born in Monroe, Michigan on September 19, 1948. He was the son of the late Clemens F. Gruber and the late Viola W. (Grueschow) Gruber. He attended Trinity Lutheran Church and School where he was also baptized and confirmed. He continued his education at Monroe High School graduating with the Class of 1967. Bill enlisted in the United States Army and served his country honorably during the Vietnam War.
Bill supported his family with employment for more than twenty years in the banking industry where he predominantly served as a loan officer. He was employed at People's Federal Savings, Standard Federal, and later Monroe County Community Credit Union. During this time, Bill, furthered his studies by attending Monroe County Community College.
He married the former Diane Kane, at Trinity on February 21, 1987. For the past seventeen years, Bill, was employed by the Transportation Security Administration through the Department of Homeland Security. He worked as a Screener and Transportation Security Officer at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus. Bill retired in October of 2019.
C. William Gruber, age 71, a lifelong resident of Monroe passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He had been under the care of ProMedica Monroe Hospice. In addition to his parents his passing was preceded by a brother: Gary Gruber; and a sister: Nancy Henderson; and an infant brother.
To cherish his memory, Bill, leaves a beloved wife of thirty-three years: Diane Gruber of Monroe; three children: David (Erin) Domka of Romulus, Derek (Lyndee) Domka of Monroe, and Melissa Weems of Monroe; one sister: Susan Gruber of Monroe; two brothers: Gregory Gruber of Monroe and Richard Gruber of Toledo, a brother-in-law: William Henderson of Monroe; ten grandchildren: Samantha, Nicole, Nicholas, Brooke, Michael, Sarah, Christopher, James, Mitchell, and Everett; two great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
No public services are planned at this time, but a memorial service is being planned once social distancing restrictions have been lifted at Trinity Lutheran Church, 323 Scott Street. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with his arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 29, 2020