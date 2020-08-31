Clifford E. Bryant, 90 of LaSalle, passed away unexpectedly the evening of Friday August 28, 2020.

Clifford was born January 6, 1930 in Tazewell TN to the late Clayton and Buelah (Turner) Bryant. He enlisted in the United States Airforce in 1951 and served honorably for four years during the Korean War. His civilian life began when he returned and fulfilled his long career at Ford Motor Company. He married the love of his life Barbara (Osborne) March 11, 1952 in the home of a friend by the Rev. E.E. Patterson. From the union they shared of 50 yrs they had 4 children. Clifford retired in 1994 after 43 yrs. and 8 months in rack and repair. He celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage to Barbara in 2002, sadly she passed away one month after their celebration.

A faithful parishioner at Shelton Park Church of God, Mountain Assembly. He enjoyed working puzzles, watching Westerns and especially WWE faithfully. Always quick witted and sharp he kept all his family laughing and on their toes. Above all he loved his weeknight dinners with his beloved family.

To cherish his memory Clifford leaves behind four children: Earl (Jeanne) Bryant, Sherlene Bryant, Doreen (the late Harley) Walker, and Janie Coleman also a sister Debi Hunt; Grandchildren Sara (James) Breeding, Eric (Rebecca) Bryant, Steven (Dawn) Bryant, Sandra Reaume, Garland (Geli) Coleman, and Adam Coleman; seven great grandchildren and one great great grandson and another due in October; and two furry grandchildren Cash and Penny.

Along with his parents, wife and son in law, Clifford was preceded in death by his sister Hazel and brother in law Mark Hamblin, a sister Darlene Moon, and a grandson John Coleman.

Family and friends may visit from 1-7pm on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, where a celebration of life will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 7pm. Rev. Scott Isham, Pastor of Shelton Park Church of God, will officiate. A committal service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park Wednesday September 2, 2020 at 11 am. Rev Rick Massingill, Pastor of North Monroe Street Church of God, will officiate. Military honors will be rendered under the auspice of VFW Post 1138. Please adhere to all of the current and ever changing Covid-19 regulations.

Anyone wanting to make a memorial contribution in Cliffords honor are asked to please consider Shelton Park Church of God.

