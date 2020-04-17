|
Clifton D. Kelly, 74 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in his home.
Born May 3, 1945, in Monroe, Clifton was the son of the late Clarence W. and Etta E. (Turner) Kelly. He attended Monroe Public Schools and was a 1963 graduate of Monroe High School.
On June 12, 1964, Clifton married his beloved wife, the former Patsy McCarty, in Monroe.
Clifton was employed at Firestone Steel in Wyandotte, Michigan for 18 years. He then went to work for Monroe Public Schools working in the maintenance department for Hollywood School from which he retired in 2007.
Clifton attended North Monroe Street Church of God. He was a simple, no nonsense man who had a passion for two things: riding his Harley - Davidson and his family.
Clifton is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years; Patsy, a loving daughter; Cathy D. (David) Spillman of Monroe a cherished granddaughter; Chelsea N. (Chris) Denniss of Dundee, two cherished grandsons; Adam C. Spillman of White Salmon, WA and Eric D. Spillman of Colorado Springs, CO and a treasured great grandchild on the way.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 202,0 at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 South Telegraph Road, Monroe, Michigan, 48161. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping with current social distancing rules, only 10 people will be allowed in the room at a time. The staff of the funeral home will be there to assist all visitors. Private funeral services will be held with the Rev. Heath S. Hunter, Associate Pastor of North Monroe Street Church of God, officiating. Private Interment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 17, 2020