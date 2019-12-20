|
Clinton Howard Ford Jr., 88 yrs, of Petersburg, MI, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Blissfield Place, Blissfield, MI. Friends and family may call at St. John's Lutheran Church, Dundee, MI, on Monday, December 23, 2019, from 10 AM until the services at 11:30 AM. Pastor Jennifer Kiefer will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Born December 2, 1931, in Dundee, MI. Clinton was the son of Clinton and Freda (Blaesing) Ford Sr. He attended Dundee Schools. He served with the US Air Force from 1951-1955. He married Barbara Burton on July 7, 1956, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Dundee, MI. Barbara died December 4, 2014. Clinton was owner and operator for Ford Builders from 1956 until he retired in 1992. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and served on the church council as a Past President, life member of Lynn C. Weeman American Legion Post 514, Dundee Hunting Club, Kiwanis Club and served 50 years as Treasurer for the Summerfield School Board. He loved cars (Mustangs), going up-north to Bois Blanc Island and especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Survivors include: his children, Craig (Jennifer) Ford, Michelle (John) Hewitt, Lynett (Charles) Lievens; brothers, Alton (Josephine) Ford, Eric (Patricia) Blaesing; grandchildren, Justin, Kelsey, Colby, Lauren, Laura, Madison, Chase, Sophia, Markus and a great-grandchild, Adelyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a sister, Joyce Smith.
Memorial contributions can be made to: St. John's Lutheran Church, Dundee, MI.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 20, 2019