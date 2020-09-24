Clyde Kennith Fields Sr., age 85, of Monroe, passed away the evening of Monday, September 21, 2020, at Beaumont Hospital of Trenton.
Born September 9, 1935, in Clairfield, TN from the union of the late Hughie and Elizabeth (Bussell) Fields. Clyde grew up and went to high school in Middlesboro, KY. He later moved up to Michigan for work in 1951. Clyde worked for Ford Motor Company at the Monroe Plant as a Rack Repairman. He was at Ford for over 34 years, retiring in 1986.
Clyde met the love of his life: Eva Jeanette Haynes. They got married on December 10, 1955, at Fourth Street Church of God in Monroe. They raised a family of five children and spent over 51 wonderful years together before Eva's passing in 2006. Together, they enjoyed vacationing with each other. Including going to the casino and traveling to Florida.
Clyde used to play on a pool and bowling league as well as play in many Euchre tournaments for fun. He enjoyed golfing and driving his golf cart around. When the season was right, Clyde liked to go hunting for deer or pheasant and going fishing.
Most importantly, Clyde loved spending his free time with his family especially his grandchildren. He had a huge heart and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Clyde will be deeply missed and cherished in the hearts of his loved ones.
Beloved father of Carolyn (Thomas) DiCarlo, Kathy (Thomas) Broman, Clyde Jr. (Donna) Fields, Sherrie (Allan) Kaufman, and Kevin (Joyce) Fields. Loving grandfather of 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren with two on the way.
Proceeded in death by his wife, Eva Jeanette Fields; infant son, Chris Anthony Fields; parents, Hughie and Elizabeth Fields; and a brother, Arvil Fields.
Everyone is invited to a visitation on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 1:00-8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at North Monroe Street Church of God. Clyde will lie instate at 10 AM with a funeral service starting at 11 AM. Officiating is Pastor of the Church, Rev. Rick Massingill. Burial will follow immediately to Roselawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences and words of comfort may be sent to www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.