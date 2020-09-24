1/1
Clyde K. Fields Sr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clyde Kennith Fields Sr., age 85, of Monroe, passed away the evening of Monday, September 21, 2020, at Beaumont Hospital of Trenton.
Born September 9, 1935, in Clairfield, TN from the union of the late Hughie and Elizabeth (Bussell) Fields. Clyde grew up and went to high school in Middlesboro, KY. He later moved up to Michigan for work in 1951. Clyde worked for Ford Motor Company at the Monroe Plant as a Rack Repairman. He was at Ford for over 34 years, retiring in 1986.
Clyde met the love of his life: Eva Jeanette Haynes. They got married on December 10, 1955, at Fourth Street Church of God in Monroe. They raised a family of five children and spent over 51 wonderful years together before Eva's passing in 2006. Together, they enjoyed vacationing with each other. Including going to the casino and traveling to Florida.
Clyde used to play on a pool and bowling league as well as play in many Euchre tournaments for fun. He enjoyed golfing and driving his golf cart around. When the season was right, Clyde liked to go hunting for deer or pheasant and going fishing.
Most importantly, Clyde loved spending his free time with his family especially his grandchildren. He had a huge heart and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Clyde will be deeply missed and cherished in the hearts of his loved ones.
Beloved father of Carolyn (Thomas) DiCarlo, Kathy (Thomas) Broman, Clyde Jr. (Donna) Fields, Sherrie (Allan) Kaufman, and Kevin (Joyce) Fields. Loving grandfather of 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren with two on the way.
Proceeded in death by his wife, Eva Jeanette Fields; infant son, Chris Anthony Fields; parents, Hughie and Elizabeth Fields; and a brother, Arvil Fields.
Everyone is invited to a visitation on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 1:00-8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at North Monroe Street Church of God. Clyde will lie instate at 10 AM with a funeral service starting at 11 AM. Officiating is Pastor of the Church, Rev. Rick Massingill. Burial will follow immediately to Roselawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences and words of comfort may be sent to www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
North Monroe Street Church of God
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
North Monroe Street Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rupp Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved