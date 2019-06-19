Services Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-7070 Clyde L. Hood Jr.

1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Clyde L. Hood Jr. was born in Monroe, Michigan on August 9, 1937. He was one of two children born from the union of the late Clyde L. Hood and the late Thelma (Smith) Hood. Clyde attended Monroe High School, and served his country honorably in the United States Army.

He married the former, Jeannine Navarre, on August 12, 1954. The couple would be blessed with three children. A God-fearing man, he attended the Salvation Army Church, where he enjoying serving as a greeterClyde was a hard worker, and took the responsibility of providing for his family very serious. He began his working career as a construction worker with his father-in-law. He would soon switch to employment at Ace Paper Company. Clyde later obtained a position as a Chemical Operator at the Monsato plant in Trenton. He would serve thirty years at Monsato before his retirement.

After retirement Clyde and Jeannine would move to Georgia where he enjoyed woodworking and owned his own sawmill.They attended Thomaston Seventh Day Adventist Church. They would come back to Michigan after twenty years in 2012.

Clyde was kind and compassionate with a happy disposition. He was well-known for his appetite and especially for a love of sweets often eating peanuts and M&M's. He loved to tinker on cars, enjoyed fishing and hunting, painting, and never missed a chance to stop at a garage sale looking for treasure.

Clyde L. Hood Jr., age 81, of Monroe passed away at 7:19 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at Parkcliff Dementia Community in Toledo, Ohio.

In addition to his parents his passing was preceded by his loving wife of fifty-nine years, Jeannine on December 20, 2013.

To cherish his memory he leaves three children: Clyde Hood III of Kentucky, Giselle Bauhaus of Temperance, and Loretta (Bill) Swinkey of Monroe; one sister: Laura Lee Seegert of Florida; five grandchildren: Christy Hamrick, Samantha (Vincent) Luwizhi, Michael (Amber) Swinkey, Ashley Nash, and Theodore "Teddy" Nash Jr.; six great grandchildren: Makenna Swinkey, Talen Swinkey, Madisyn Luwizhi, Ahlyvia Luwizhi, Serenity Luwizhi, and Viktorya Luwizhi.

No public services are planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the . Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo, or make a donation by visiting www.merklefs.com. Published in Monroe News on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries