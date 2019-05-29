Monroe News Obituaries
Merkle Funeral Service - South
14567 South Dixie Highway
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-7070
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service - South
14567 South Dixie Highway
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Merkle Funeral Service - South
14567 South Dixie Highway
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map

Colton David Johnson


2019 - 2019
Colton David Johnson Obituary
Colton David Johnson was born on April 9, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio. He was the beloved son of Travis David Johnson and Angela Jean St. John.
The Johnson home was certainly a busy one with Colton being the sixth child, but he was a wonderful son and a happy baby. Colton could always be found smiling and was happiest when being held by loved ones. For sure his older siblings looked forward to many years of loving, playing and teaching him.
Colton David Johnson, of Dundee, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the age of one month and seventeen days.
To cherish his memory, Colton leaves his parents: Travis and Angela of Dundee; three brothers: Dustin Allen Clark, Hunter David Johnson, and Alex Leo Martin Pauly; two sisters: Breanna Mae Johnson and Lilly Rae Johnson; paternal grandparents: David and Rebecca Johnson of Ida; and maternal grandparents: Tim and Catherine Retzlaff of Erie.
Friends may gather on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of His Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, also at Merkle's with Reverend Tommy Hammitte of North Monroe Street Church of God officiating.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo or send a floral arrangement by visiting www.merklefs.com. Colton gave a lifetime of love during his short time here on Earth.
Published in Monroe News on May 29, 2019
