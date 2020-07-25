Conniedale "Connie" Mullen was born on July 17, 1935 in Holland, Michigan. She was one of three children born from the union of the late Lewis Mullen and the late Opal (Jacobs) Mullen. Being raised on a farm, Connie was certainly not immune to hard work, chipping in wherever she was needed. She was a 1953 graduate of Holland High School.
She married the love of her life, Paul Lambert, on January 28, 1967. Connie would be blessed with the birth of seven children. For many years, Connie cared for e needs of her husband and children as a homemaker. She also took employment as a laborer for Peerless Gear in Clinton for ten years prior to medical retirement.
Connie loved the company of others, spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Tecumseh Veterans of Foreigh Wars Ladies Auxillary and the Adrian American Legion. Connie enjoyed the simple things in life, appreciating the outdoors and fresh air. She enjoyed watching and feeding the birds and squirrels. She often completed her home with a canine, four-legged companion. In her free time, Connie often crocheted beautiful blankets. Many of these became cherished gifts for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even a few of her great-great-grandchildren. She often challenged her mind by completing crossword puzzles. Later in life, she made her home at Rawson Place in Dundee. One of her favorite pastimes here was playing bingo with friends.
Connie Lambert, age 85, of Dundee, passed away at 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Oasis of Adrian. She had been under the care of Hospice of Lenawee. In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by her husband: Paul Lambert in 1988; a son: Lennie Scott; a brother: Gilbert Mullen; a sister: Kathleen "Kate" (Mullen) Wright; and two grandsons: Kenneth Georgoff and Kyle Severance.
To cherish her memory she leaves six children: Carolyn Johnson of Mississippi, Michael Scott (Linda) of Six Lakes, Michigan, Harriet Stein of Adrian, Denise (Mark) Severance of Florida, Terri (Terry) Neyrinck of Adrian, and Paula (Ron) Charter of Dundee; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Friends may gather at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Pleasantview Cemetery (corner of Ida West and Dixon Road) in Summerfield Township. Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee; 297 Tecumseh Street, Dundee, Michigan 48131 (734)529-3156 has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Monroe County Humane Society.