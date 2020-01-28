|
Constance Anna Brace, age 75, of Monroe, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Senior Living Center after her battle with cancer.
Connie was born on November 10, 1944, in Alpena, MI, to Jerome and Celia (Haske) Soik, Sr.
After graduating from Alpena Catholic Central High School, Connie served her country in the United States Navy, retiring after 24 years of service as a Chief Petty Officer. She worked for the 88th District Court in Alpena, then for the Washtenaw County Mental Health Department before retiring. Connie was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church and its Women's Club and had volunteered for Mercy-Memorial Hospice. She enjoyed crafts, reading, doing puzzles and gardening.
Connie is survived by her son David (Joanna) Brace of Buckeye, AZ; grandchildren: Jack Brace of Alexandria, VA, William (Gillian) Brace of Twentynine Palms, CA, and Emily Brace of Pittsburgh, PA; as well as five siblings: Doug Soik of Beacon, NY, Karen (Ken) Fussey of Alpena, Eunice Scott of Peoria, AZ, Lucy (Ron) McCabe of Odenton, MD, and Bernice Soik of Alpena. She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings: Jerome Soik Jr., Mark Soik, Norbert Soik and Gordon Soik.
A celebration of Connie's life has been planned under the direction of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. Monroe, Michigan.
Friends may gather Friday, January 31st from 1pm until 9pm. Military Honors conducted by the VFW Post 1130 will be at 6:45pm, followed by a rosary service at 7:00pm led by Bro. Doug Soik, OFM. The funeral service will be Saturday. Friends may gather from 10:30am until a Mass of Resurrection at 11am at St. Anne's Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions in honor of Connie may be made to the or the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Published in Monroe News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020