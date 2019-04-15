Home

Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church,
Petersburg, MI
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
Petersburg, MI
Cora Clara Salo

Cora Clara Salo Obituary
Cora Clara Salo (Rathke), 98 years, of Monroe, MI, formerly of Temperance, MI, died Friday, April 12, 2019, in Fountain View Of Monroe, MI, under the care of Great Lakes Hospice. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Tuesday April 16, 2019, from 2-8PM. She will lie-in-state on Wednesday April 17, 2019, from 10 Am until the services at 11 AM at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Petersburg, MI. Pastor David Vinciguerra will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Petersburg, MI.
Born November 1, 1920, in Raisinville Twp, MI, Cora was the daughter of Albert and Bertha (Lahs) Rathke. She was a Dundee High School 1938 Graduate. She married Ralph Salo on April 20, 1940, in St. Mathews Lutheran Church, Raisinville Twp, MI. Ralph died May 12, 1972. Cora worked for The Ida Farmers Co-Op as a bookkeeper. Cora was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Petersburg, MI, Bedford Senior Center and a retired senior volunteer program at Bedord, MI, who loved to quilt.
Survivors include: a daughter, Nelda (John) Reynolds; a sister-in-law, Dorothea Rathke; grandchildren, John (Kim) Reynolds and a great-grandchild, Mason. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, Margaret Younglove, Helen Kinsey, Viola Rathke and Richard Rathke.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Petersburg, MI.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 15, 2019
