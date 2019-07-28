|
Craig Steven Benore was born on October 28, 1960 in Toledo, Ohio. He was one of four children born from the union of his parents: the late Larry Benore and the late Dorothy (Duvall) Benore. He spent his childhood on the family farm where he learned the importance of hard work, strong family values, and helping others. He received his education by attending Mason High School and graduated with the Class of 1978.
Craig followed in his family's footsteps to become a generational farmer. He worked alongside his parents, uncles and cousins before becoming the owner of Larry Benore and Son Farms and Trucking. He worked hard to support himself, his family and those he loved most. He was a member of the Michigan Corn Growers Association along with other agricultural affiliations. He took great pride in the crops that he produced and was recognized on a national level. Craig was proud to be a farmer. His love of farming was evident as he kept his John Deere equipment clean and shiny and enjoyed showing his personal John Deere toy collection to others. He farmed all over Monroe County and established relationships with many.
He met Valerie Dzagulones in 1992 and together they spent 25 years together making memories. Craig and Valerie always enjoyed hosting outdoor gatherings and entertaining others. Craig was a good provider to both of Valerie's children, Stephanie Fultz and Aaron Dzagulones. His role did not stop there, as he was "Papa" to the grandchildren: Azera Fultz, Latrell Fultz and Oona Maji.
He enjoyed time spent outdoors. He snowmobiled during the winter months and enjoyed boating on Lake Erie in the summertime. His wonderful sense of humor and ability to make those around him laugh with his quick wit made it easy for him to make lasting friendships. He loved socializing with friends and those he met often became like family.
His big heart and ability to help anyone in need are just a few things that will be deeply missed by his family and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. There will forever be a void in the hearts of everyone he loved.
Craig Steven Benore, age 58, of Erie, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Ohio. His passing is preceded by Valerie Dzagulones and his parents.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his siblings: Denise Benore, Lana (Tim) Brief and Brenda (Marvin) Vandercook: and many cousins, extended family members and friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, Erie 9156 Summit Street (734) 848-5185. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be determined by the family.
Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration, share a photo or send a floral arrangement by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 28, 2019