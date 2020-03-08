|
Craig David Lewis was born in Monroe, Michigan on September 14, 1973. He was the oldest child born from the union of Paul "David" Lewis and Joyce Ann (Lay) Pierce. Craig was baptized at Frenchtown Missionary Baptist Church. He attended Monroe Schools graduating with the Class of 1991. He would then obtain his Associates Degree in Science from Monroe County Community College.
Craig took employment at Ford Motor Company, Monroe Stamping Plant. A natural hard worker, he spent thirteen years on the assembly line. Following the plants closing, he would move to the Dearborn Stamping Plant where he would spend the next ten years. He was a proud member of Local 723 and Local 600.
Craig married the former Nicole "Nikki" Marie (Bomia) on June 23, 2001, at Frenchtown Missionary Baptist Church. The couple would be blessed with two boys: Griffin and Dylan. Craig was known for his kind and sweet disposition. He had an infectious smile and a wonderful sense of humor. He seemed to have a nickname for everyone, and loved to make those around him laugh, often picking fun to accomplish this task.
Craig was a big dreamer and an expert conversationalist. His love for others typically led him to visiting the neighbors. When he wasn't fawning over his meticulous yard, he enjoyed cruising in his Ford truck. He could also putz in the garage with the best of them, making an all-day affair out of a simple project.
Craig was an avid sports enthusiast. He loved watching the University of Michigan, Detroit Lions, and Detroit Tigers, but his favorite athletes of all were his sons. He was a constant spectator at their events cheering them on as they played basketball, football, baseball, track, cross country, and swimming.
Craig David Lewis, age 46, of Ida, was set free from his earthly bondage on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn. His passing was preceded by his stepfather: Larry Pierce, father-in-law: Thomas Bomia, grandparents: Granny, Trula Lay and Robert and Grams, Launa Lucas and Michael; a beloved cousin: Stevie Lay; and his four-legged companion: Pete.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of nearly nineteen years: Nicole of Ida; two sons: Griffin and Dylan Lewis of Ida; his parents: Dave (Denice) Lewis of Lambertville and Joyce Pierce of Monroe; mother and father-in-law: Beverly and Rube Mellberg: six siblings: Chris (Silvya) Lewis of Monroe, Bradford Lewis (Sarah Blossom) of Riverview, Matthew (Carly) Pierce of Monroe, Jordan (Katie) Haynes of Nashville, Shauna (Jason) Berry of Dundee, and Ashley Haynes of Toledo; two sisters-in-law: Michele (Larry) Bruck and Sherri (Aaron) Schultz; eleven nieces and nephews: Arianna also his Goddaughter, Gavan, Grant, Braden, Ainsley, Jacob, Sophia, Elena, Aaron, Logan, and Summer; and a great niece: Paisley.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday; March 8, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of His Life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, also at Merkle's, with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating. Procession will follow to Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle for burial.
Memorials for those who desire are suggested to "Sweets Strong," Benefit Account for Dylan Lewis established at First Merchants Bank in Ida. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 8, 2020