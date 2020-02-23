|
|
Craig Kyko
July 31, 1951-Feb. 21, 2020
Craig Kyko, age 68, of Monroe, MI, passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 21, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born July 31, 1951, in Detroit, MI, Craig was the son of Theodore and Jennifie (Szedlus) Kyko. Craig was a 1969 graduate of Monroe Catholic Central High School and attended Monroe County Community College. For more than four decades, he owned and operated Craig Kyko Concrete Construction Inc., which he proudly established in 1978.
Craig had a strong work ethic and usually worked from dawn to dusk most days of the week. Though he was always committed to the success and daily operation of his business, Craig tried to manage his time in order to enjoy life with his loving family and dear friends. He was a dedicated father and family man who cherished his children and grandchildren. Craig also found joy in swimming with his family, grilling at poolside, golfing, tossing some dice, and watching Wheel of Fortune with his beloved daughters.
He is survived by three daughters: Kelli (Matthew) Carter of Monroe, Carla (Kevin) Cromwell of Monroe, Carrie Kyko of Belleville, MI, and their mother Christine Kyko of Monroe; a brother: Philip (Diane) Kyko of Troy, MI; and five grandchildren: Logan Carter, McKenzie Carter, Bennett Carter, Rocco Cromwell, Leo Cromwell, and a granddaughter who is on the way, Hazel Cromwell. He will also be deeply missed by two nieces: Jaclyn and Jennifier Kyko, both of Troy, MI; an aunt: Grace Kyko of New Boston, MI; and an uncle: Andrew (Lila) Szedlus of Dearborn Heights, MI.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents in 2018.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Tuesday, February 25, from 3pm to 7pm for visiting hours. A pomen service will immediately follow at 7pm. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 26, at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Monroe where visitation will be from 10am to 11am with the ceremony immediately following at 11am. Fr. Rade Obsenica will be officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle.
Memorial donations may be made to Monroe Catholic Elementary Schools in honor of Craig's life.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020