Curtis M. Ellison, age 84, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Monroe.
Born on November 29, 1935, in Monroe, Curt was the son of the late Forester and Gladys (Davis) Ellison. He married Patricia A. Woods on April 12, 1957, in Monroe.
In 1952 during the Korean Conflict, Curt joined the Michigan National Guard and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on March 12, 1953. The majority of his stateside assignments and responsibilities were to move and care for patients by aero medical evacuation throughout the U.S.A., Europe, Pacific and Vietnam. After 22 years and 6 months of service to his country, he retired as a Master Sergeant and Senior Medical Technician on July 31, 1974. He spent time in Germany, Hawaii, Vietnam and the Philippines while earning the National Defense Service Medal, Army of Occupation Medal of Germany, Air Crew Badge and the Good Conduct Medal.
After retirement from the Air Force, Curt lived in Florida and Tennessee before returning to Monroe. Locally he worked at Tecumseh Products and Gray Heating & Cooling Company before opening his own business, Curt's Radio & T.V. on N. Dixie Hwy. which he operated for 20 years. In recent years, he worked as a biometrics health screener and maintenance man at Woodcrest Condos.
A man of faith in his God, Curt was raised in Southern Baptist tradition. He was a member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church where he served as an ordained deacon. He was also a member of Gideons International for 48 years. As a Christian, Curt felt compelled to be of service to others. Since 2000, he accumulated over 3000 hours volunteering for various health clinics and hospitals Distance was no factor. He attended medical missions in New Orleans, Tennessee, Brazil, Dominican Republic, China and Israel.
Curt is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia of Monroe; three sons, John (Lori) Ellison of Monroe, Curtis (Colleen) Ellison of Scotia, New York, and Michael (Laurie) Ellison of Monroe; a daughter, Theresa (Robert) Barry of Manistee, Michigan; seven siblings, Charles (Emily) Ellison, Betty Johnson, Mary Lee Platt, Juanita Tezak, Sharon Schmelz, and Loretta (Keith) Russeau, all of Monroe, and William (Betsy) Ellison of Elkmont, Alabama; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Curt was also preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Ellison; a sister, Shirley Eileen Jepson; and two infant brothers.
Family and friends may visit from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17th, at Bacarella Funeral Home. Visitors are asked to observe face covering protocols. His funeral ceremony will be privately attended by family at 12 noon Saturday at the funeral home. Military honors will be provided by Monroe VFW Post 1138 followed by Rev. David J. Arnold, pastor of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church. Cremation with burial at Roselawn Memorial Park will be held at a later date. Live stream viewing of the service will be available. Visit the funeral home website, go to Curt's obituary and click the video link.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests supporting Gideons International for anyone wanting to make a memorial donation in Curt's memory.
