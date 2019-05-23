Services Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-7070 Cynthia Caruso

1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Cynthia Lou Ralph was born on November 22, 1956, in Salinas, California. She was born from the union of her parents: the late Harold Ralph and Claudette (Green) Ralph. At a young age, Cynthia Caruso moved around quite a bit and graduated from Trumbull High School in Connecticut. She decided to further her education and attended college courses to secure her a job in the health field.

Cynthia was blessed with three beautiful children and was a compassionate and devoted Certified Nursing Assistant for over 40 years. She had a passion for taking care of others and it showed through with everything that she did. She was an avid fan of all types of music and spent countless hours listening to her favorite albums.

She was a natural animal lover and enjoyed the company of many birds, dogs and cats throughout her life. She loved to read and cherished those quiet moments in the comfort of her home getting lost in a book on her porch. She traveled the United States and got to see many beautiful places from the West Coast to the East Coast. She would not be caught without having her coffee and you learned fast not to eat "Her" York Peppermint Patties.

Her fun-loving personality and charismatic nature made it easy for her to make lasting friendships and she will always be remembered for being a kind and caring lady. There will forever be a void in the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her and she will be deeply missed.

Cynthia Lou Caruso, age 62, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in her home. Her passing is preceded by her brother, Michael Ralph; and her father, Harold Ralph.

To cherish her memory, she leaves her children, Lucretia Sims, Kenneth Caruso Jr. and Stella (Timothy Jr.) Nagy; her brother, Mark (Jeannie) Ralph; her grandchildren, Cody Hendrickson, Colin Sims, Victoria Sims and Anisa Hinton; and her aunt, Debra Engle Kaplan. She is also survived by many extended family members and friends.

