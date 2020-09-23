1/1
Cynthia Gail Wysocki
1951 - 2020
Cynthia Gail Wysocki was born August 7, 1951, in Toronto, Canada. She was one of three children born from the union of Joseph and Doreen Joan (Melanson) Wysocki.
Even though she was confined to a wheelchair, Cynthia would always be seen with a smile on her face as she was a very happy individual. She relished playing on the mat with her toys and looked forward to this entertainment daily. Cynthia's unique personality made her a joy to tend to and to be around. Her care givers cherished the connection they shared with Cynthia and it was stated she was "fun to take care of." Cynthia would laugh at all funny, or strange noises and on occasion, at someone who gave her a funny look. As a quiet and mostly a non-verbal person, Cynthia could be vocal, at times, with names of her caregivers.
Cynthia Gail Wysocki, age 69, of Monroe passed away on Saturday September 19, 2020, at 6:06 a.m. at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
In addition to her passing, she is preceded by her parents and one brother.
To cherish her memory, she leaves a brother, Randy Wysocki; a family friend and guardian, Denise Minney.
Friends may gather from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday September 22, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, North; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185. Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Memorial donations may be made to: Samaritas, 8131 E. Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, Michigan 48214 or online at www.samaritas.org.

Published in Monroe News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 384-5185
