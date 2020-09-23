Cynthia Gail Wysocki was born August 7, 1951, in Toronto, Canada. She was one of three children born from the union of Joseph and Doreen Joan (Melanson) Wysocki.
Even though she was confined to a wheelchair, Cynthia would always be seen with a smile on her face as she was a very happy individual. She relished playing on the mat with her toys and looked forward to this entertainment daily. Cynthia's unique personality made her a joy to tend to and to be around. Her care givers cherished the connection they shared with Cynthia and it was stated she was "fun to take care of." Cynthia would laugh at all funny, or strange noises and on occasion, at someone who gave her a funny look. As a quiet and mostly a non-verbal person, Cynthia could be vocal, at times, with names of her caregivers.
Cynthia Gail Wysocki, age 69, of Monroe passed away on Saturday September 19, 2020, at 6:06 a.m. at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
In addition to her passing, she is preceded by her parents and one brother.
To cherish her memory, she leaves a brother, Randy Wysocki; a family friend and guardian, Denise Minney.
