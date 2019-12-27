|
Cynthia Kay Woodward was born in Monroe, Michigan, on March 1, 1954. She was one of three daughters born from the union of the late Earl and Nathalie (St. Aubin) Woodward. She attended Jefferson High School graduating with the Class of 1972.
Cyndi was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. A proud mother of four children, she was an active member at the parish while her children were educated at the school. For twenty-five years she worked as a school bus driver for the Jefferson School System retiring in 2014.
Being outdoors was where Cyndi was most at peace. She loved to spend summers at the family lake home in Northern Michigan. She also enjoyed the tranquility of nature while sitting on her front deck. However, she wasn't one to sit still for long. She enjoyed tending to her vegetable and flower gardens, attending craft shows, boating, and fishing for walleye and perch on Lake Erie.
Cyndi was always up for a new adventures. She married Donald Truesdell in Monroe on June 27, 2009. The couple had a special relationship. Among other experiences, she and Don loved traveling to the Traverse City area for wine tasting, camping, and tubing on the Rifle River. Family was most important to Cyndi. She looked forward to holiday gatherings, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas, that would bring them all together again.
Cynthia Kay Truesdell, age 65, of Newport passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, December 23, 2019. She had been under the care of ProMedica Monroe Hospice. Her passing was preceded by her parents.
To cherish her memory she leaves her loving husband Donald of Estral Beach; children: Kimberly Hogan (Gary Boarke), Jared Angel, Jason Angel and Amber Angel; step children: Joshua (Lacey) Truesdell and Katelyn (Brian) Horger; grandchildren: Kandus, Kory, Bailey, Justin, Madison, Lennon, and Everly; step grandson: Joseph; great grandchildren: Levi, Kendyl, Kasen and Kolson; and sisters: Gail (Jim) Kirk and Pamela Woodward.
Friends may gather from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Hwy (734) 241-7070. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. also at Merkle's, with Father Jack Fabian of Companions of Christ the Lamb in Paradise, Michigan officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the family, to be used for final expenses and for a charity that is special to Cyndi's heart. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 27, 2019