|
|
Dail Frank Prucka was born in South Rockwood on May 8, 1943. He was one of three children born from the union of the late Frank L. Prucka and the late Margaret (Weber) Prucka.
Dail attended Airport High School before graduating with the Class of 1961. He furthered his education attending Alma College and obtaining his Master's Degree in Education from Eastern Michigan University.
For more than forty-five years, Dail, was a staple of the Jefferson Schools Community. He coached football, girls basketball, girls track, and baseball. He also served as the Athletic Director. Dail was very involved with the school board as well and was known to be strong-willed, but a gentle giant.
Dail was a great listener and had an open-door policy and was willing to share sound advice. He was well-liked and well-respected among his peers. Dail was honored for his service by having the softball field named after him.
He married the love of his life, the former Barbara Marie Halason, at the First Presbyterian Church in Monroe on November 17, 1984. Dail loved his family more than anything and was a fantastic father to his children. He loved spending time together at the holidays and he was a constant fixture at his grandchildren's events. Dail was a member of the LaSalle Presbyterian Church for many years where he also served as an elder.
Dail, age 76, of Newport passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Beaumont Hospital in Trenton.
In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by a sister: Joan Vasher.
To cherish his memory, he leaves a beloved wife of more than thirty-six years: Barbara of Newport; five children: Debra K. (Mike) Gill of New Boston, Marc Dail Prucka of Monroe, Marsha E. (Eric) Snavley of Rocky River, Ohio, Stacy S. Halason of Monroe, Amy Lynn (Michael) Russow of Monroe; one sister: Patricia (Jerry) Vasicek of Newport; thirteen grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of His Life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, also at Merkle's with Jeffrey Heimsoth pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. Procession will follow to St. Charles Cemetery in Newport for burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Alma College. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 9, 2019