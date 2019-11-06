|
|
Daisy Lee Hale, age 84, of Carleton, originally from Pruden, TN, died Saturday.
She was the beloved wife of the late James Austin Hale for 55 years; loving mother of Joseph Michael (Theresa) Hale and Thomas Bradley Hale; dearest Mamaw to Erika Lee Hale and Joshua Thomas Hale; and great-grandmother of Juliette Kay.
She was retired from Monroe County Courthouse and devout member of Woodhaven Baptist Church.
Arrangements were by the Ridge Chapel Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodhaven Baptist Church.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019