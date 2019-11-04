|
|
Dale A. Budek, age 58, of Huron Township., November 03, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Victoria Budek. Loving father of Timothy (Brittni) Trout and Charlie Trout. Dearest grandfather ofMadison, Mason, Miranda and Lucas. Cherished son of Joyce Budek. Dear brother of Alan Budek and Debra Budek. He is also survived by his nephews Donald Southorn and Anthony Southorn.
Dale was employed for 17 years with J & B Meter and Pump Service in Waterford.
He is preceded in death by his father Edward Budek. His cremation took place at "The Witness Crematory" located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
www.mimemorial.com
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019