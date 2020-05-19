Dale Clair Welshans
1941 - 2020
Dale Clair Welshans, age 78 years, of Brooklyn, formerly of Lambertville, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home. He was born on December 23, 1941, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Leroy Samuel and Glennadene (Morris) Welshans. Dale graduated from Bedford High School in 1960. He served in the United States Air Force from 1961-1965 as a jet engine mechanic. Dale married Darlene Kay Loy on July 10, 1965, in Tiffin, Ohio. She survives.
Dale worked at Zantop at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti of over 20 years as an aircraft mechanic, then at TWB in Monroe as a machine mechanic for nine years, retiring in 2009.
Dale loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, woodcarving and archery. He was a member of the Tomahawk Archery Club in Temperance and the Wapiti Bowman Archery Club in Tipton.
Surviving Dale is his loving wife, Darlene, their three children, Dale (Dana) Welshans, Jr., of Skandia, Beth (Diana) Carroll of Monroe and Melanie (Joshua) Hebenstreit of Cement City, seven grandchildren, Wayne, Allen, Johnathon, Lucas, Madison, Amber and Autumn, four great grandchildren, a brother, Dene (Julie) Welshans of Temperance and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Morris and Samuel Welshans.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, Private Graveside Services will be held at Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted with Pastor Tom McMichael officiating. Military Honors will be performed by Durkee-Seager Post #550 American Legion of Onsted.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.

Published in Monroe News on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc Dunn Chapel
211 N Main St
Onsted, MI 49265
(517) 467-2157
1 entry
May 18, 2020
So sad to hear about Dale. My sympathy to you, Darlene, and your family.
pat radke
