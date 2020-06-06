Dale passed away at Lewisville Estates, in Texas with his family by his side. He was born in Milan, Michigan on November 7, 1927 to Earl and Elva (Coss) Lidster, then the family moved to Dundee where he attended school.

Since the draft ended for WWII, he served in the Army for Korean War from 1950-1952.

On August 1, 1953 he married Sybil Keck of Monroe and she survives. Together they had one son, Daniel Keck Lidster.

Dale and Sybil lived in Milan, Michigan until May 30, 2017 when they moved to be near their son and family in Lewisville, Texas.

Before and after the service Dale worked at Kaiser-Frazer. Later he worked at A. F. Smith and Son and also for Beyer Memorial Hospital in Ypsilanti, Michigan for 25 years. He retired on May 1, 1988. While working full-time he still farmed his 42 acres homestead in Milan. Dale and Sybil attended Milan Baptist Church and from 1988 until 2015 they spent six months in Milan and six months in Mission, Texas at Bentsen Grove Resort where they enjoyed square dancing, darts, dominos, cards, various other activities, along with dining out with friends.

During their lifetime they traveled to Hawaii, the British Isles, Canada, and most of the United States.

They belonged to Pittsfield Senior Center for many years, where they line danced, traveled, played bingo and went to many special events. They also loved camping with friends.

Survivors besides his wife Sybil include his son Daniel (Mary) Lidster, grandchildren: Rachel (Shane) Brewer, Carissa (Jonathon) Masiello, Paul (Amanda) Lidster, great grandchildren: Kennedy Brewer, Alice Masiello and Clark Brewer, a sister, Marcella Banks, sisters-in-law: Viola Lidster, Betty (Hugh) Weller and Charlotte (David) Lambert and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by four sisters: Charlotte Bailey (Lavergne), Pearl Simons (Albert), Violet McFadden (John), Cora Ellen Lauff (Raymond), a brother Floyd Lidster, brother-in-law, Earl Keck, sister-in-law, Deloris Gerber (Clifford), mother in law, Lissie Keck and father-in-law, Paris Keck.

Visitation will be held at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Doug Strader of the Milan Baptist Church officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Marble Park Cemetery, Milan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store