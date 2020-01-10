|
|
Dale Joseph Benore, 81, of Erie, MI, died Monday, January 6, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, OH.
Born on October 31, 1938, he was the son of Norman and Lucille (Lohbauer) Benore. On February 11, 1961, he married the love of his life, Susan Kronk. Together, they raised their children on the family farm.
Dale was a student to machinery and innovation, a love he first learned as a 4TH generation farmer with days spent on the tractors and combine. As a teen, he raced at the Toledo Speedway, which later translated into his sponsorship for several NASCAR teams. He began collecting antique cars in his 30s, his most treasured being his 57' Ford Thunderbirds. Dale launched his entrepreneurial career with his brothers, Larry and John, as owners of the Benore Brothers' Farm. Dale later started Dale J. Benore Farms, D&S Benore Trucking, Inc. which has since grown into Benore Logistic Systems, Inc. and now sprawls across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the U.S.
To those who knew him, Dale was always the creator in mischief and a pure jokester. His cheeky comments would make a whole room roar. To his children and grandchildren, he was a leader. He taught them his love for the land, strong work ethic, and commitment to God, compassion for others, and most importantly, how to have a good laugh. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Temperance, MI, the Michigan and National Corn and Soybean Grower's Association, the Michigan and South Carolina Trucking Association, and NASCAR Card Holder.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Susan; brothers, Larry and Melvin "John"; and in-laws, Janney McClain, Dorothy Benore, Marjorie Abel, Jerry Kronk and Charles Jones. He is survived by his loving children, Jeffery (Joan), David (Sheri) Benore and Karen (Thomas) Postal; 8 grandchildren; Jaimie, Julia, Joseph Benore; Jessica (Bradley) Weaver, Joshua (Denise) Benore, Bradley Benore; Abigail and Jacob Postal; 1 great-grandchild Joseph Benore II; sister, Marilyn McClain; and in-laws Dorothy (Dottie) Gunter, Norbert Abel, Patricia Jones, Jan Kronk, including many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. from 5-8 p.m., Sunday, January 12 and 3-8 p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, with the Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI 48182 where he will lie in state after 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Future Farmers of America, St. Joseph Catholic Grade School Erie, MI or .
www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020