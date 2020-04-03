|
Dale Robert Duffey, 81, of Goodyear, Arizona, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Born May 27, 1938, in Monroe, Michigan, he was the son of Howard Duffey and Eleanor Salow. Dale grew up in Darrington as a child and fondly spoke of it often. He was a 1956 graduate of Monroe High School and married Wanda Jean Ramsey on February 14, 1959, at Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe, Michigan, where he was a long-time member.
Dale started employment at an early age. One of his first jobs was working for Joe Duffey in 1953 (owner of Jones Transfer) digging tranches. In 1954 he worked at Sachs Furniture and then National Food Store in 1956-1957. Soon after he was hired by the Millwright Local 1102 working at Enrico Fermi Edison Atomic Power Plant for 3 years. He worked for Dundee Cement for a short time, ending up at Jones Transfer in October 1961 working in Taylor as a Dock Man. He worked for Jones 31 years ending up as Director of Operations. While at JOnes, Dale and Wanda bought 4 trucks in 1990 and leased them out starting WanDale Trucking. They worked together eight years at WanDale. Dale finished up his transportation career at Air Road Express in 1993. During retirement Dale and Wanda both received their realtor licenses and worked together happily at Coldwell Banker for 12 years.
Dale enjoyed hunting and fishing (especially back in the day in Luzerne with the boys) and the occasional case of Buckhorn beer. He never turned down an argument over politics and was glad to put you in your place! Later in years he was most happy on a weekend either sitting in the backyard with Wanda or on a dock with a fishing pole in his hands in the Irish Hills and a glass of wine. He loved spending time with his family and brother Dean Duffey. We all look forward to a heavenly reunion with him soon!
Dale is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Wanda Jean; children Michael Dale Duffey (Mary) and Matthew Dean Duffey (April); grandchildren Paige Duffey, Jake Duffey, Alec Duffey, Carson Duffey, Ryan Conner, Holli Kettinger, Brooke Klug and Nicolas Forsythe; great grandchildren Hailey, Ember and Elle; brothers Dean Duffey and Robert Duffey.
A memorial is planned in Monroe. Details will be made available soon.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 3, 2020