Dallas Ray Newsome, age 65 of Newport, MI passed away September 7, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.
Born July 30, 1954 in Puritan, WV, Dallas was the son of the late Dempsey and Velma (Adkins) Newsome. Dallas was a longtime laborer for McClouth Steel where he retired in 1995. On December 23, 1996, Dallas got married to Jenny Blakesley in Monroe, MI.
Dallas loved Bald Eagles and enjoyed watching them in Newport. Over the years, he enjoyed working on classic cars and listening to classic rock music. He also enjoyed to shoot pool, play poker and other card games in his free time.
Most importantly, Dallas loved creating memories with his family, friends and his grandchildren. Dallas was loved by all who met him and he will be sorely missed. He had a big heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
To cherish his memory, Dallas leaves his wife of 22 years, Jenny; a daughter: Heather (Perry) Schwemmin of LaSalle, MI; a step-daughter: Angelia Robinson of Newport, MI; a step-son: Richard Lee Robinson; five brothers: Allen Newsome of Monroe, Doug Newsome of Milan, MI, James (Judy) Newsome of Carleton, MI, Johnny (Linda) Newsome of Carleton, MI, and Milfred (Maria) Newsome of Newport, MI; a sister: Juanita (Brian) Payette of Lincoln Park, MI; as well as two grandchildren: Julia and Sophia Schwemmin.
In addition to his parents, Dallas was preceded in death by a sister, Jennifer Welch.
In accordance to his wishes, all services will be private.
Those willing to make memorial donations can be made to the family.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Sept. 11, 2019