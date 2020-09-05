Damon Barnes
May 23, 1930–Sept. 1, 2020
Damon Barnes, age 90, passed away peacefully at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital on Monday, September 1, 2020. Born in Eagan Tennessee, Damon was one of five children from the marriage of Robert and Laurie (Moss) Barnes.
Damon proudly served in the United States Army as Sgt. 1st Class, serving in the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He retired from the Army in 1968 after a 20-year commitment.
After serving our country, Damon went to work for Ford Motor Company here in Monroe, MI, for 27 years retiring in 1995. On May 17, 1952, Damon married the love of his life Juanita Brown in LaFollette, TN.
Damon is survived by his wife Juanita, children Ramon (Larae) Barnes of Petersburg, MI, and Janice (Jon) Elliott of Ida, MI. Damon is also survived by 2 grandchildren: Ron Elliott and Melissa Elliott, 2 sisters: Christine Frankowski and Patsy Kidwell.
Sadly, he is preceded in death by his parents, brother Raymond Barnes, sister Helen Rose, granddaughter Amanda Elliott and brothers-in-law Albert Kidwell and Eddie Frankowski.
Family and friends may visit Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 4:00-8:00PM at Rupp Funeral Home. A private graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle, MI, will be held at a later date with Rev. John Piippo officiating.
Damon was a life member of VFW Post 1138, American Legion Post 514, Scottish Rite El Paso, TX, and a member of Masonic Lodge 323, Milan, where he once served as Master with the Dundee Lodge.
Memorials in memory of Damon may be made to the VFW Post 1138.
Words of inspiration and condolences may be sent to www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com