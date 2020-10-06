Daniel Anthony Rouan was born in South Bend, Indiana, on August 25, 1975. He was the son of Patrick Rouan and Christine (Cartier) Blaire. Daniel was always a bright student with a hunger for learning, Daniel would obtain his Master's Degree in Social Work.
Daniel loved to help others. He would take employment with the Beaumont Hospital System as a Hospice Social Worker, a position he cherished. He married the love of his life, Carrie "Anne" Clevenger, on October 23, 2015 in Troy, Michigan. Daniel was extremely proud of his wife and her artistic abilities. He often commented that their marriage made him feel his life was complete.
Daniel was known for his great sense of humor, and his playful personality. He loved to have a good time and enjoyed joking around. He had a pure heart and was very kind and friendly. A member of the Renaissance Unity Church in Royal Oak, Daniel, was extremely spiritual. He had strived to help others with their faith with a goal of becoming a licensed unity teacher for the church.
Daniel had a special place in his home for pets but was especially fond of his cat, Cupcake. He had looked forward to traveling in retirement. Although poor health slowed his aspirations of travel, he found his happy places along the water with San Francisco and Mackinaw Island being some of his favorite places to visit. He had also made a trip to the Holy Land and Jerusalem.
Daniel Anthony Rouan, age 45, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 28, 2020.
To cherish his memory, Daniel leaves his beloved wife: Anne Rouan of Monroe; his father and stepmother: Patrick Rouan and Linda Mathews of Beverly Hills, Michigan; mother and father-in-law: Cathy A. Clevenger and Brian P. Finn of Monroe; two sisters: Shellie Galloway of Parma, Ohio and Sarah Rouan-Stratton (Robert Stratton) of Royal Oak; one brother: Josh (Katie) Rouan of Royal Oak, Michigan; a maternal grandmother: Betty Jo Cartier; and three nieces: Lorelai and Lorissa Galloway and Evie Rouan.
Friends may gather from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.