1/1
Daniel Anthony Rouan
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Anthony Rouan was born in South Bend, Indiana, on August 25, 1975. He was the son of Patrick Rouan and Christine (Cartier) Blaire. Daniel was always a bright student with a hunger for learning, Daniel would obtain his Master's Degree in Social Work.
Daniel loved to help others. He would take employment with the Beaumont Hospital System as a Hospice Social Worker, a position he cherished. He married the love of his life, Carrie "Anne" Clevenger, on October 23, 2015 in Troy, Michigan. Daniel was extremely proud of his wife and her artistic abilities. He often commented that their marriage made him feel his life was complete.
Daniel was known for his great sense of humor, and his playful personality. He loved to have a good time and enjoyed joking around. He had a pure heart and was very kind and friendly. A member of the Renaissance Unity Church in Royal Oak, Daniel, was extremely spiritual. He had strived to help others with their faith with a goal of becoming a licensed unity teacher for the church.
Daniel had a special place in his home for pets but was especially fond of his cat, Cupcake. He had looked forward to traveling in retirement. Although poor health slowed his aspirations of travel, he found his happy places along the water with San Francisco and Mackinaw Island being some of his favorite places to visit. He had also made a trip to the Holy Land and Jerusalem.
Daniel Anthony Rouan, age 45, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 28, 2020.
To cherish his memory, Daniel leaves his beloved wife: Anne Rouan of Monroe; his father and stepmother: Patrick Rouan and Linda Mathews of Beverly Hills, Michigan; mother and father-in-law: Cathy A. Clevenger and Brian P. Finn of Monroe; two sisters: Shellie Galloway of Parma, Ohio and Sarah Rouan-Stratton (Robert Stratton) of Royal Oak; one brother: Josh (Katie) Rouan of Royal Oak, Michigan; a maternal grandmother: Betty Jo Cartier; and three nieces: Lorelai and Lorissa Galloway and Evie Rouan.
Friends may gather from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 384-5185
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved