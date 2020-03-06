|
|
Daniel Armand Denis, 56 yrs, of Petersburg, MI, died Wednesday March 4, 2020, in his residence. There will be no visitation or services. Cremation has occurred.
Born August 26, 1963, in San Antonio, TX. Daniel was the son of Andre Denis and Bonnie (Patten) Hartman. He attended the Monroe County ISD. He worked for Bob Evans for 24 years. He loved to ride ATV's, watch TV and go to CSDD. He was a member of Douglas Road Wesleyan Church.
Survivors include his mother, Bonnie Hartman; siblings, Jeffrey Jones, Julie (Patrick) Schmitz, Linda Mcleod. He was preceded in death by his brother Andre Denis and stepfather Ermil Hartman.
Memorial contributions can be made to Douglas Road Wesleyan Church.
Online condolences can be made to www.capaulfuenralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 6, 2020